The 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force continues to take alleged Greene County drug dealers off the streets.
The DTF and sheriff’s deputies seized 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine early Thursday. Details of that arrest were not immediately available Friday.
The DTF this week announced details of another methamphetamine-related arrest on Nov. 6, 2021, after search warrants were served on a man and woman at 290 Humbert Lane in Mosheim.
Travis Tunnell, 45, was charged with delivery or sale of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute, a felony count of possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
Kim Cansler-Tunnell, 46, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, delivery or sale of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute, a felony count of possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
A quantity of drugs and cash were seized, DTF Director Craig Duncan said.
DTF agents, assisted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department S.W.A.T. Team, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Hawkins County Narcotics Unit, coordinated efforts in the Nov. 6 arrests.
The 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department, and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office assisted the DTF in the Nov. 6 arrests and other ongoing investigations.
Tunnell and Tunnell-Cansler remain in custody pending General Sessions Court appearances in February.
The public is encouraged to provide tips about drug-related activity to the DTF.
“The DTF again thanks the public for its ongoing support,” Duncan said.
The DTF covers a four-county area, including Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties. One Greene County deputy has been assigned to the multi-agency unit to investigate drug cases specifically in the county, Sheriff Wesley Holt said Thursday.
The flow of drugs, including methamphetamine, continues into Greene County from drug cartels in Mexico.
“Officers (make) two or three drug busts a shift” on a daily basis, he said.