Firefighters responding to a house fire about 6:15 p.m. Thursday on Wild Rye Lane in Midway alerted sheriff’s deputies “to an odor of an illegal substance coming from one of the rooms that was on fire,” Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report.
Donald Junior Griffin, 59, of 341 Wild Rye Road, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with sale or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies saw a large popcorn container in a 2002 Ford Mustang owned by Griffin parked on the property. The lid was off and deputies saw it was “half full of marijuana,” a report said.
Deputies also found a box with the lid off that contained two quart-size plastic seal bags holding marijuana.
Griffin was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center.
A witness told police that Griffin placed items inside the car while the house was on fire. The 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force was contacted and obtained a search warrant for the house and items in the car, which was seized by the DTF.
More than 13.5 ounces of marijuana was seized, along with plastic bags and glass pipes.
As the car was being towed, Griffin arrived in a taxi cab and was placed under arrest.
Griffin was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.