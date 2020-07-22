A traffic stop Tuesday morning by Greeneville police led to the seizure of a quantity of methamphetamine and other drugs.
William Randall Church, 43, of 107 Charles St., was charged with with sale and delivery of methamphetamine, sale and delivery of a Schedule III drug, sale and delivery of a Schedule IV drug and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
James R. Sauceman, of 145 Hixon Circle, was charged with driving on a revoked license.
A registration violation prompted the traffic stop about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on West Main Street at East Cutler Street of a car driven by Sauceman, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.
A records check showed Sauceman’s driver’s license was revoked in 2007. He was issued a summons to appear in General Sessions Court.
K-9 Kajo and Lt. Cameron Spradlin were called to the scene. The dog gave a positive alert for the odor of narcotics in the car.
Church and a woman later released were sitting in the back seat of the car. A search in the area where Church was sitting located an Altoids tin that held three Percocet tablets and a small amount of meth, along with a locked bank bag.
Church was taken into custody and allegedly admitted that the bag was his. He gave officers permission to remove the key from his pocket and open the bag.
Found inside the bag were 26 ounces of methamphetamine, about an ounce of marijuana, four Suboxone tablets, glass pipes and a digital scale.
Church allegedly admitted all the drugs were his, including some found in the woman’s purse, the report said.
Church also allegedly admitted to officers “that he did sell all of the drugs except the Percocet,” the report said.
Church was held on $80,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.