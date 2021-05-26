More than 30 grams of methamphetamine were found Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police in a car pulled over on East Bernard Avenue because the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
Thomas W. Freshour, 23, of 681 Grassy Creek Road, was charged with sale or delivery of meth, driving while in possession of meth, unlawful possession of a firearm, driving on a suspended license and cited for a seat belt law violation.
Police made the traffic stop about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Freshour told police his license was suspended, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.
When asked of he had anything illegal in his car, Freshour answered, “Not that I know of,” the report said.
A K-9 unit was called to the scene.
“At that point, (Freshour) stated there was an ounce of methamphetamine in a small zipper part of a black backpack,” the report said.
A search of the backpack yielded 31.5 grams of meth. Also found were two digital scales and a loaded 22 caliber handgun. Another unloaded handgun was found in the driver’s side door.
Freshour allegedly admitted he was selling meth, the report said.
Freshour was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.