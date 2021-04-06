Two men charged with possessing more than seven ounces of methamphetamine had first appearances scheduled Monday in Greene County General Sessions Court.
Wesley A. Huffman, 31, of Chatham Circle, Knoxville, was charged by Greeneville police with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule VI drug.
Julius D. Montgomery, 26, of 515 Irish St., was also charged with delivery or sale of meth.
About 8:50 p.m. Friday, a Greenville police officer on patrol saw a Mazda sedan with no tail lights on.
The car was pulled over on West Andrew Johnson Highway at Banks Street, Officer Jason Hope said in a report.
An odor of marijuana was smelled coming from the car, which was driven by Huffman. Montgomery was in the passenger seat.
Huffman told police he forgot to turn on his lights. When asked about the marijuana odor, Montgomery allegedly told officers he and Huffman had smoked marijuana earlier and said there were no drugs in the car.
Both men were patted down outside the car. Huffman told officers he had a small amount of marijuana in his pocket and handed it to police, the report said.
During a search of the car, a plastic bag containing yellow powder and pills was found in the passenger-side door handle.
A backpack in the rear passenger-side seat was searched. Montgomery claimed ownership. Found in the backpack were two sandwich bags containing suspected methamphetamine, the report said.
Montgomery told police “that the backpack was his but what was inside the backpack was not,” the report said.
Huffman would not speak with officers without a lawyer present, the report said.
Neither man claimed ownership of the meth, the report said.
Police seized 208 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a report said.
Montgomery told officers he had cash in the car glove box. An unspecified amount of cash was seized, along with several cellphones.
Bond for Huffman was set at $51,000. Bond for Montgomery was set at $50,000.
Huffman has a pending case in Greene County Criminal Court in connection with August 2020 charges of delivery or sale of meth and possession of a Schedule I drug. He was free on bond and had a March 31 court appearance scheduled in that case.