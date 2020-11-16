A Chuckey man found with a quantity of methamphetamine was charged Sunday night by sheriff’s deputies with felony possession of a Schedule II drug.
Daniel C. Hutchens, 28, of 227 Bearfield Road, was found asleep about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the passenger seat of a Honda sedan parked in a church lot in the 16000 block of Kingsport Highway.
Found in the car and on Hutchens was about 8.7 ounces of suspected meth, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report.
Hutchens told deputies he had wrecked the car and was waiting for a ride. The car airbags had been deployed, the report said.
A small plastic bag found in one of Hutchens’ pockets contained suspected methamphetamine. During a search of the car, a grocery bag on the front passenger floorboard where Hutchens had been sitting was also found to contain suspected meth.
The 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force was notified and an agent came to the scene. A test confirmed the “crystal-like substance” found was methamphetamine.
Bond for Hutchens was set at $50,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.