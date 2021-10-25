Sheriff’s deputies seized early 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine early Sunday after going to a house on WI Bowman Road looking for a person to serve with an active arrest warrant.
Michael J. Wawerski, 49, and Jennifer C. Broyles, 30, were taken into custody.
Deputies knocked on the door shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. No one answered. They were returning to their patrol cars when Wawerski and Broyles pulled up in a pickup truck and walked toward the house.
Deputies approached the pair and announced their presence. Wawerski ran to the back of the house, where he was apprehended. Broyles was also detained.
Deputies found a plastic bag containing 10.7 grams of suspected meth in grass near where Wawerski was detained. Another bag holding residue was found in a grocery bag Wawerski was carrying, along with $639 in cash in his pants pockets, the report said.
The 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force was contacted and obtained a search warrant for the house. Located inside were 72.3 grams of suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and more cash.
The person sought by deputies on the active warrant was not located. Wawerski and Broyles were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.