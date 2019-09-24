Quick Stop School Donation

Quick Stop Markets in August raised $8,846 for a Greene County Schools technology initiative. The effort supports purchase of laptop computers for use in local schools and supporting software appropriate to grade-level and curriculum needs, according to a release from Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools. To date, the foundation has provided $520,000 toward technology for use in the classroom. From left are Susan Hensley, accounts payable officer at Greeneville Oil; Greene County Director of Schools David McLain; Allen Johnson, owner and president of Greeneville Oil & Petroleum Company, and Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes