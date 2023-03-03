A local Quilts for Kids chapter puts smiles on the faces of those who need them most.
Quilts for Kids is a nonprofit organization “dedicated to transforming fabrics into patchwork quilts to comfort children facing serious illness, trauma, abuse, and natural disasters,” according to the organization website.
Peg Burns is leader of the Northeast Tennessee chapter, which has 16 active members. The group meets at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department, 11423 Newport Highway.
Local law enforcement and organizations like the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital pediatrics office satellite in Greeneville receive quilts and other handmade items from Quilts for Kids.
Over 700 quilts, along with teddy bears and pillows created by the group, have been distributed.
Burns started the local chapter in September 2019. The group first worked out of space in the Sewing Bee craft shop in Jonesborough. Members moved in January to the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department. Burns is also a service member of the fire department.
Quilts and other items created by the group are age-appropriate. Some have designs that would appeal to boys, while others are for girls.
Sewing machines are used to assemble the quilts. The teddy bears are made on embroidering machines.
“We are run by donations, and we have been very fortunate that people donated appropriate fabric,” Burns said.
When the group first stared making quilts, many were donated to Niswonger Children’s Hospital. But the hospital stopped accepting them during the COVID-19 pandemic, Burns said.
There are still many other grateful recipients, including the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
“This program gives us a chance to give quilts and blankets to those children who are suffering a traumatic event,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
Holt cited one example where several blankets were given to children after a January house fire in Chuckey that claimed the life of an adult who lived there.
“Having these items to give to a child calms them down and provides something to them to hold tight after a traumatic event. These ladies are to be commended for their hard work and dedication to our county,” Holt said.
Ryan Holt, Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department chief, recognizes the valuable service provided by the Quilts for Kids chapter. The group meets in the fire department social hall.
“That’s a good organization. They started (working) here a little bit last year,” the fire chief said. “They need volunteers, and we’re giving them use of the facility to do that.”
Burns took a class in Johnson City in quilting after moving to the area about five years ago and wanted to get more involved in the community, and formed the local Quilts for Kids chapter. The national organization is headquartered in Pennsylvania.
New members are welcome, Burns said. Benefits of being in the group include the opportunity to make new friends and learn quilt-making skills.
“We just like to do it. Nothing ever gets wasted,” Burns said. “It is part of the fun of being in a chapter. You get the chance to socialize.”
Burns wants to get the word out about the group, and the need for donations of fabric and gift cards from businesses like Jo-Ann stores, Walmart and quilt shops to purchase cotton for the quilts.
Donations of 100% cotton material are also welcome, she said.
The Quilts for Kids chapter aims to make a positive impact in the community.
“We’re trying to make a difference,” Burns said.
The group next meets at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, in the social hall of the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department, 11423 Newport Highway. Newcomers are welcome.
For more information, contact Burns at pegsgonequilting@gmail.com.