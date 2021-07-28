An uninvited intruder at the 71st Annual Greene County Fair Tuesday evening sent fair visitors scrambling for shelter within the exhibit halls and under any available overhangs about 7:30 p.m.
The intruder was rain, which began with a few light pelts of water from a sky that was clear and blue shortly before, but clouded over and eventually unleashed a steady downpour.
“Wouldn’t it figure! Probably not raining anywhere else but here!” one man was heard muttering as gave up watching the start of the tractor pull event when it became obvious good weather wasn’t going to hold.
Indeed some parts of the county, such as Chuckey, remained completely dry even as fair-goers were being drenched to the skin. The people already in the cattle barns, food pavilions or exhibit halls when the rain kicked in had the luck of being dry as soggy people from outside crowded in with them, creating nearly shoulder-to-shoulder conditions.
Prior to the rainy interruption, overheard conversations had indicated a prevailing spirit of optimism that any bad weather would either not materialize or would take itself elsewhere before beginning.
The fair is scheduled to continue today, with a meat goat show in the early afternoon, gates opening at 4 p.m. and the carnival midway opening an hour later.
At 7 p.m., wrestling courtesy of the School of Morton will be presented on the Tri-Am RV Main Stage, with music going on at the Greeneville Federal Bank Expo Stage. Rodeo events are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Gates close at 11 p.m.
