The Greene County School Board will consider a budget for a $1 million Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grant and a raise for employees who transport students between home and school on a school bus during Thursday’s meeting.
ELC grants are given by the state to assist schools with managing COVID-19. The district has budgeted the maximum allowed $275,000 for building improvements, $500,000 is listed for other contracted services, $102,036 is designated for medical supplies, $54,000 is for medical personnel.
The proposed benefits for bus drivers include a first-year pay raise from $12.50 to $13.25, a $750 bonus per semester for any regular route driver who does not miss work on a day students require transportation, a $500 referral bonus for any district route driver who recruits another driver who is hired by the district and stays for a year, and an update to the pay structure for custodians and regular route bus drivers.
A bonus for Extended School Program (ESP) employees to compensate them for extra duties related to COVID-19 is also on the agenda. The total cost listed is $38,377.
The board will also consider budget resolutions or adjustments related to grant funding being carried over into the next year and funds from the second round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, as well as a vocational Supporting Postsecondary Access in Rural Communities (SPARC) grant from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) in the amount of $124,703 for equipment and supplies and to pay for students’ industry certifications and ACT Work Keys testing.
According to the agenda Greene County was one of 39 Tennessee counties granted funding in 2021 through the third round of SPARC grants, which are awarded to distressed and at-risk counties in the state, as designated by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) index of economic status.
Also on the agenda is a contract with Elk Valley Health Services for private duty nurses to assist individual students as ordered by the student’s physician.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the James W. Parham Central Office, 910 W. Summer St.