The Greene County Partnership announced that former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey will be the featured speaker at this year's Farm City Banquet.
The special event, presented by the partnership's Agribusiness Committee, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Baptist Church.
Ramsey served in the Tennessee General Assembly as a state representative and state senator for 24 years. He was lieutenant governor from 2007 to 2017.
In January 2017, he retired from public service to spend more time with his six grandchildren and to devote more time to his real estate and auction business in Blountville.
Ramsey has been in the real estate and auction business for over 30 years. At 25 years old, he started a successful surveying business. Along with his wife, Sindy, he started a real estate firm when he was 30 years old.
In 2007, Ramsey was named the Bristol Association of Realtors Realtor of the Year. In 2008, he was inducted into the Tennessee Auctioneer Hall of Fame. He has received numerous awards and recognitions over the past 30 years from business and political organizations.
He serves on numerous boards and commissions, including the board of trustees of East Tennessee State University. In addition, he is on the board of the Tennessee FFA Foundation, Tennessee History for Kids, Rocky Mount historical site and several others.
Tickets for the Farm City Banquet are $20 and can be purchased at the Greene County Partnership office, 115 Academy St.