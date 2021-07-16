Range Committee To Meet Tuesday Jul 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There will be a Greene County Range Committee meeting on Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will be held at the Greene County Range and Firearms complex at 1435 Hal Henard Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Range Committee Greene County Meeting Firearm Recommended for you Trending Now The Bean Barn Closes Its Doors A Second Time What Do I Do If I Lose My COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card? Car Driver Killed In Collision With Tractor Brett Payne (Died: July 12, 2021) Leisha Robin Willett (Died: July 9, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.