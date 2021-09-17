Range Committee To Meet Tuesday Sep 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There will be a Range Committee meeting on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex located on 1435 Hal Henard Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now THP Investigating Fatal Wreck In Greene County Popcorn Video To Close After 40 Years An Unexpected Hug Made Monday Memorable Dewayne Carter ( Died: Sept. 12, 2021) Baileyton Celebration Features Celebrities, Music And More Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.