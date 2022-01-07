Range Committee To Meet Tuesday Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Range Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex, 1435 Hal Henard Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Range Committee Greene County Complex Firearm Recommended for you Trending Now 2 Greene County Residents Shot, Another Person Dead In Jefferson County 2 From Greene Critical After White Pine Shooting 2 Suspects In Weekend Shooting Surrender Community Shows Support For White Pine Shooting Victims 2 Charged With Animal Cruelty In Case Involving 20 Dogs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.