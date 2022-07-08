Range Committee To Meet Tuesday Jul 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Range Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex, 1435 Hal Henard Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Range Committee Greene County Complex Firearm Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Recovery Court Graduates Continue Lifelong 'Journey' July 4th Celebration To Feature Events And Entertainment Of All Kinds Turner Chasing History In 2022, And Not Just For Himself Fourth Of July Celebration A Blast In Greeneville Big Career Change Means More Freedom, 'Still Feels Like A Hobby'