Another step was taken Tuesday toward the addition of a sporting clays and archery course at the Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex.
The Range Committee voted Tuesday to begin the process to apply for the a grant from the the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) for the construction of a sporting clays course that would feature three-dimensional archery targets in conjunction with its shooting stations.
Sporting clays courses are designed to simulate the hunting of ducks, pheasants and other upland birds. The course, which would be open to public use, could be used by either individuals or for competitions.
Range volunteer Jerry Strom told the committee that he had met with architect Dave Wright and talked with a representative from Promatic, a company that designs and builds sporting clays courses, about costs involved in site preparation and construction of the course.
Based on the information they provided, construction of the course including the archery targets at each station, would cost an estimated $400,000, Strom said.
That estimate is on the higher side of anticipated costs, he said, and would include construction of a road for the course, site preparation, cost of the machines for the stations and a storage shed for the equipment. The construction of the each shooting station would be the responsibility of the range, but would not be a large expense, Strom added.
If the grant would be awarded for $400,000, it would require a $40,000 match locally, and could include in-kind work such as the construction of the stations. The value of the portion of land to be used for the course that was donated by the Greene County Board of Education can also be used toward the grant match.
The sporting clays course is planned on 4.38 acres adjacent to the existing range that are currently unused. The acreage was originally a section of property owned by the county school board and the Town of Greeneville that also includes the Greene Technology Center and the Howard McNeese Education Center.
One of the requirements of the TWRA grant is that the land on which a project is planned be owned by the entity submitting the proposal. Earlier this year, the school board took action earlier this year to donate its two-thirds share of that unused property to the county to be used for the course. The other one third is owned by the Town of Greeneville.
The town also owns a share of the range property, and the town board has given its approval to the use of the land for the sporting clays course.
In other business, the committee voted to have a prototype created of side barrier walls for stations at the lower shooting range. The barriers and a pulley system for targets are part of improvements that are being planned for the range.
After extended discussion, the committee decided that a prototype needed to be built and tested prior to the allocation of funds for the project.
The committee also gave its approval for an electrician to provide an estimate for repairing damage to wiring that provides power for movable targets at the upper range, which is used both for law enforcement training and by the general public.