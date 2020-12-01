The Greene County Range Committee received some good news Tuesday about its recent grant application that would expand shooting sports opportunities locally.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said he had received an email from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency that the grant application would be considered for a 90-10 match rather than a 75-25 match, which was originally sought. The TWRA allocates federal funds through its grant program annually.
Earlier this year, the county had submitted a grant application to the TWRA seeking $700,000 for the expansion of the Greene County Range and Firearm Sporting Complex to add archery and sporting clays courses and a “cowboy town” shooting skills feature.
With the 90-10 match, the federal funds would provide 90 percent of the funding for the expansion with the county responsible for 10 percent of the cost. That match can be provided through “in kind” contributions such as labor and materials as well as monetarily. It is anticipated that the county would not have to expend any funds for the expansion.
The expansion would add opportunities for both regional event competitions as well as individual use.
The sporting clays course would involve a series of shooting stations for participants as they progress through the course. Three-dimensional archery targets would also be added along the course.
The cowboy town shooting skills feature is set up with an Old West theme and tests an individual’s speed and skills in hitting the targets. In addition, the expansion would include the purchase of mobile apparatus that also test speed and skill.
Morrison said the state indicated that the Greene County application was the most complete it had received in the grant cycle for the 75-25 match and was being moved for consideration for the higher match.
In other business, the Range Committee voted to allow local high school competitive shooting teams to not have to pay the entry fee to practice at the complex.
Efforts are underway to form teams at the schools. If they are formed, the committee voted that the teams would not be charged if they came together as a group to practice with their coach. If an individual on a team came to the range alone and not as part of a team practice, that person would be required to pay the entry fee.