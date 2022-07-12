The second show in Main Street: Greeneville’s 2022 Lyrics on the Lawn summer concert series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
Opening act Blind Duck will perform at 7 p.m. with intermission scheduled for 7:45 p.m. and headliner Ras Alan & The Lions taking the stage at 8 p.m., a news release from Main Street: Greeneville stated.
The concerts take place each Thursday evening in July on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion, 108 N. Irish St., in downtown Greeneville.
The event is scheduled to happen rain or shine. Severe weather may force a cancellation, organizers urge those interested in attending to stay tuned to all forms of media for updates.
BLIND DUCK
“From Greeneville, seasoned musicians and longtime friends collaborated to form Blind Duck, a funky rock band, preforming all original music. Blind Duck brings talent and energy to the stage,” the news release stated. The band consists of Coleman Gourley on drums, Rick Lily on bass, Jimmie D on guitar and Frank Bowman on vocals.
RAS ALAN & THE LIONS
“Whether it’s hitchhiking across America with his guitar, playing music for the locals in Jamaica or performing his original Appalachian Reggae for thousands at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, Ras Alan and his music is ‘experiential’ in every way,” the news release stated. “Born into a large extended family in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, his forays into music scenes in San Francisco, California, Austin, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee have only broadened his horizons ... and his outlook. ‘We’re more alike than different!’ he has said in numerous interviews on radio, television, newspapers, magazines and the internet.”
For more information on Ras Alan & The Lions, visit www.appalachianreggae.com, www.rasalan.com, www.facebook.com/ras.alan1, or www.facebook.com/rasalanoriginalreggae.
FOOD AVAILABLE
On site event food vendors for this concert include Creamy Cup, Island Vibe Grill, Munchie Machine, and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Creamy Cup, Island Vibe Grill and Munchie Machine will locate across the street from the mansion. Main Street Greeneville will be located near the stage selling water and popcorn. Other options can be from the downtown area merchants. Cumberland Presbyterian Church plans to set-up dining tables and chairs near the food vendors.
FAMILY FRIENDLY
Lyrics on the Lawn concerts are family friendly and open to all. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and are welcome to bring a picnic supper. The event is smoke free with a designated area. Pets are welcome but must remain within the designated ‘Fido Friendly” area during the event.
EVENT PARTNERS
Sponsors for Lyrics on the Lawn include Andrew Johnson Bank; Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, CPA’s; Casper’s Body Shop and Wrecker Service; Consumer Credit Union; Gilley’s Western Store; Gosnell’s Stereo & Music; Greeneville Federal Bank; Greeneville Light & Power System; Heritage Community Bank; Marsh Propane; Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean; Nickle Ridge Winery; Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, LLC; Southbound Real Estate; and A. Dave Wright Architect.
DONATIONS MATCHED
Although the concerts are free to attend, donations are welcomed by Main Street: Greeneville, a nonprofit organization. Donations collected at the concerts this year will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $2,500 by Modern Woodmen, according to the news release.
“Words can’t express how thankful we are to those that donate to our program and the match provided by Modern Woodmen,” said Jann Mirkov, Main Street’s executive director. “As a nonprofit, we rely on the generosity of those in our community to support our efforts to revitalize our downtown. We thank everyone for their generous donations.”
The Lyrics on the Lawn series was created by Main Street: Greeneville in cooperation with the Dickson-Williams Historical Association as a way to showcase regional musical talent.
The July 21 show will open with Beth Snapp followed by headliner Florencia and The Feeling. Visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org for more information.