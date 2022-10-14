The meal served Thursday at the Annual Trefoil Society Luncheon featured an exclusive dessert, chocolate cake topped with the newest Girl Scout Cookie.
The estimated 180 attendees, who were there for recognition of Nikki Niswonger, were treated to the new Raspberry Rally cookie before it becomes available to the public in December.
The annual award luncheon was held at the historic Johnson City Country Club. (See related story.)
Girl Scouts of the USA announced in August that Raspberry Rally would be joining its 2023 lineup of cookies, which are one of the largest funding sources for the organization.
Raspberry Rally, a thin, crispy cookie, is being billed as a “sister cookie” to the beloved Thin Mints. It is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating.
The new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.
Girl Scouts learn leadership, problem-solving, and community building through the Girl Scout Cookie Program. Specifically, they work on skills related to sales, marketing, serving customers, and creating budgets and a business plan.
When they run their own cookie business, they are part of the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, according to the press release announcing the Raspberry Rally.
By participating in the program, girls can earn their Cookie Goal Setter badge or their My Cookie Business Resume badge.
Proceeds from the sale of Girl Scout Cookies stay in the communities where they are sold.
Raspberry Rally will be available from Dec. 12 until March 5, 2023.