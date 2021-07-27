Lauren “Maddie” Ratliff was crowned Fairest of the Fair Monday night on the opening night of the 71st Greene County Fair.
Ratliff, a 17-year-old rising senior at Greeneville High School, is the daughter of Blaine and Wendy Ratliff of Greeneville and she was sponsored by Stapleton Law Office.
Jules Aiken, 18, won the Miss Congeniality Trophy.
Late afternoon showers cleared off as a large crowd gathered at the Tri-Am RV main stage to watch the annual pageant that has been held since 1958.
The winner of that inaugural pageant, Mary Jo Solomon Slagle, was one of the hundreds in attendance Monday night.
2019 Miss Fairest of the Fair Kaitlyn Turner crowned Ratliff at the conclusion of the pageant. Turner held the crown for a historic two-year period due to the cancellation of last year’s pageant and Greene County Fair amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the crown and first place trophy, Ratliff won a $1,000 college scholarship and a $500 clothing allowance for the state competition. She will be sponsored by the Greene County Fair at the State Pageant in Nashville in January.
First runner-up for the crown was Anna Parlapiano, 16, daughter of Sandy and John Parlapiano. She was sponsored by her mother.
Second runner-up was Grace Hayes, 17, the daughter of Jess and Amber Hayes. She was sponsored by GMA General Contractors Inc.
Third runner-up was Madison Metcalf, 16, daughter of Brad and Paige Peters and Kevin and Melinda Metcalf. She was sponsored by her parents.
Fourth runner-up was Cora Burchett, 17, daughter of Scott and Tammy Burchett. She was sponsored by her parents.
Judges Anslee Daniel, Jeff Taylor, and Tiffany Porter judged the 10 contestants in three differently weighted categories. The contestants were judged 50% on beauty, 25% on poise and personality, and 25% on an interview with the judges that took place Sunday.
The Greene County Fair continues Tuesday. Gates open at 4 p.m.
The Little and Junior Miss Fairest of the Fair pageants will take place Tuesday beginning at 6:30 p.m.