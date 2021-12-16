For many years the late Ray “Teedee” Maupin, a teacher and coach at Chuckey-Doak High School for 35 years, was a driving force in community efforts to ensure children had food and toys at Christmastime.
Those who knew him say Maupin was concerned year round with students’ wellbeing and was always eager to help, but leading up to Christmas break, he was focused on making sure students had a Christmas dinner and gifts to look forward to opening.
Maupin passed away at 79 in November 2020, but his family is continuing that tradition in his memory.
The Maupin family raised more than $25,000 so far this year to support children in need in the eastern quad of the county this holiday season. Distributions of both food and toys through those funds are this week at Doak Elementary, Chuckey Elementary, Chuckey-Doak Middle and Chuckey-Doak High schools.
“We are blessed to be able to do this with help from the community and churches,” said Maupin’s daughter Beth Frye, who also spent a full career teaching and coaching basketball at CDHS.
Frye said the family conducted a smaller-scale community distribution last year and then decided this year to work with Greene County Schools Family Resource Center Alisha Ricker to help more students.
“We think this is a great way to keep his spirit of giving alive, and it’s a good thing for the community,” she said.
The Family Resource Center had its annual holiday food distribution for all 16 schools in the district on Wednesday at the Asheville Highway Food City store, where school counselors picked up bags of food, prepackaged by store employees, to take back to their schools to distribute. Ricker transported most of the food going eastward and said her next item of business was to shop for toys.
Ricker said Maupin and his family have been a great help to the Family Resource Center for years and that she remembers Maupin’s phone calls to ask how he could help.
“You don’t forget the people who call to ask, ‘do you know if these kids have food and toys, or what do they need,’” Ricker said. “That was him every year. It was so genuine, and it’s because of people and families like this that we can do what we do.”
“He wouldn’t want the recognition, though,” Frye noted.
Maupin’s wife of close to 60 years Lynda agreed.
“He was just a giving person. He wanted to do anything to benefit children,” she said. “It’s amazing how many cards I’ve gotten from students who are adults now and live all over, who sent cards to thank him for things I didn’t even know about until later. He did it all silently.”
She recalled occasions when former students or their families approached Maupin to pay him back for a winter coat he bought for a child more than a decade before, for example, and a card that mentioned a stove he bought for a student’s family after learning they did not have one at home. She said he simply wanted to help and would often get others involved, like his Mt. Zion United Methodist Church family.
“It’s hard to do this without him,” she said. “He was wonderful. He was my soulmate.”
Ricker said community donations support many distributions and services provided through the Family Resource Center. She estimates the funds raised by the Maupin family will go to around 100 families, including one who recently struck financial difficulties.
“I know one family didn’t sign up for Gifts for Kids because they didn’t need it, but then an adult in the house had to have surgery, and she was out of work for a while for that, and that put her behind,” Ricker said. “Things happen that are out of anybody’s control and certainly no fault of the kids, so I am just so thankful to be able to help with the support of the community and business partners.”
Glenwood Educational Center Counselor Beth Catron also thanked the Maupin family for their contribution to the large team effort to make sure students have as much of the same Christmas as their more fortunate peers have.
“I am just extremely thankful for them, and I think this is a great way to give back,” said Catron. “I know our families appreciate this. Parents call all the time to thank me because they said they didn’t know what they were going to do. I think it is a great testimony to our community when even when someone is gone, they continue to give and make a difference. We are all just super thankful.”
Frye said she and her family hope for the Ray “Teedee” Maupin memorial Christmas distribution to become an annual event and for it to grow to serve more students.
Anyone who would like to contribute to the Family Resource Center may call or text 423-930-0454. Checks should be made payable to Greene County Schools FRC, 940 W. Summer St., Greeneville, TN 37743.