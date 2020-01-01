Wendie Bennett

Wendie Bennett

Wendie Bennett puts the finishing touches on the entryway for the General Morgan Inn’s New Years Eve party. The hotel was one of the venues for celebrations that were part of the Town of Greeneville’s Midnight on Main Event. The Capitol Theatre and Catalyst Coffee Company hosted special events. A Kids Zone, provided by volunteers from First Christian Church, was held in the fellowship hall at First Presbyterian Church. The traditional ball drop by Greeneville Light & Power System and fireworks marked the moment the calendar turned to 2020.

 Sun Photo by Cicely Babb