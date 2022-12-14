A decade ago in rural America, robots were just high-tech machines in science-fiction movies.
Now, local school kids are designing them, building them, and even winning robotics competitions.
South Greene Middle School's Rebels Robotics team won the Champion's Award in a regional-level competition held Saturday in Kingsport.
Winning the overall top prize at the Model City Qualifier FIRST LEGO League Challenge at John Sevier Middle School automatically qualified the team of six SGMS students to compete at the state level in Cookeville in February.
Forty-eight teams are advancing to Cookeville. From there, winners will advance to the national competition in Texas in April.
Three teams from Greeneville City Schools placed in various categories Saturday and are awaiting to learn if, based on their scores, they also advance to the state-level competition, according to Nancy Philbeck, a city coach.
SGMS Rebels Robotics team members are: sixth-grader Jaelynn Fillers and eighth-graders Aubrey Carter, Noah Case, Gavin Dyer, Jackson Ottinger, and Brynna Wilhoit.
Their participation in the competition was made possible through grant funding from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and John Deere.
Rebels Robotics are coached by SGMS eighth-grade teacher Janet Hartman, who said the Rebels Robotics work extremely well as a team.
"I am proud of this group because they really pulled things together at the competition. They supported each other through the presentation," she said. This group of kids just gel."
Hartman is in her eighth year as a LEGO robotics coach, starting in Washington County.
She has been coaching Case, Dyer, and Wilhoit since fifth grade at Nolachuckey Elementary School, adding Carter to the team in sixth grade and recently adding Fillers and Ottinger.
The SGMS team, the only one in Greene County, meets after school and began working on their robot, named Steve Harvey, at the beginning of October.
When asked why they want to stay after school to participate on the team, several said they wanted to learn, and others said they enjoyed spending time together.
For Wilhoit, it's about the "new experiences you get to learn" like programing and researching such topics as transportation and energy.
The theme of this year's competition focuses on energy resources.
Teams must present a problem and a solution.
SGMS created a continuous motion machine that would reduce both greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs.
During the competition, they must run their robot three times, and they are scored by a panel of judges.
"The kids also worked diligently to tweak Steve Harvey to earn more points each time we went back to the competition table," Hartman said.
Teams are scored in the categories of Innovation Project, Core Values, and Robot Design, and Robot Game (or performance) then placed first through third in each category.
For Greeneville City Schools, the Greeneville Block Jocks from Hal Henard Elementary School and Greeneville Middle School placed first in Robot Performance. Tusculum View Elementary School's Mysterious LEGO Society placed second in Robot Performance. Greeneville Middle School's Short Circuits team placed second in Innovation Project. The Highland Hawks team from Highland Elementary School also participated.
The five local teams were among 17 that competed in Kingsport.
The Core Values of the competition are:
- Discovery: We explore new skills and ideas.
- Innovation: We use creativity and persistence to solve problems.
- Impact: We apply what we learn to improve our world.
- Inclusion: We respect each other and embrace our differences.
- Teamwork: We are stronger when we work together.
- Fun: We enjoy and celebrate what we do!
The LEGO League challenges are conducted by FIRST, which stands for "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology."
FIRST uses strategies known to increase interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math): hands-on learning, working as a team on real-life problems, exposure to careers and adult mentors, emphasis on FIRST Core Values, and a culminating celebration where students can showcase what they created and learned.
Participants develop skills in teamwork, problem-solving, and communication, preparing them for success in school and the workforce.
The SGMS team members said they want to pursue careers in medicine, engineering or science.
In the meantime they also work together to help their community, making slime for sensory patients, giving blankets for the elderly, donating to the Food Bank, and they plan to donate to the animal shelter.
For more information about the FIRST LEGO League challenges, visit www.firstinspires.org/robotics/fll .