Walter Rhinehart, left, guides into place one of the massive concrete pieces used Monday morning to rebuild a wall at the rear of the parking area of Greeneville’s City Garage Car Museum. At the controls of the lift equipment is Mike Rhinehart. Both work for GMA General Contractors. The new wall, completed in one morning, replaces a much older wall that collapsed about a year ago. Museum founder and owner Kent Bewley, who watched the rebuilding process, said the automotive-themed art work that was on the older wall is expected to be recreated later by art students from North Greene High School. The approximately 1-ton blocks used to rebuild the wall are designed to interlock and require no mortar.