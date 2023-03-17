Reception For Retiring Police Chief Ward To Be Held Tuesday Mar 17, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The public is invited to attend a retirement reception honoring Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward following Tuesday's regularly scheduled Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.The event will take place at around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Greeneville Light & Power Building, 110 N. College St. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom.This reception will give the public an opportunity to thank Ward for his years of service to the town and the community, according to the news release from the town.Ward has worked for the Greeneville Police Department for 33 years.Light refreshments will be served at the reception. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Police Job Market Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Arrest Made In Connection With 2021 Caitlin Crum Death Assistant Police Chief Indicted On Assault Count 3 Promoted At Andrew Johnson Bank 'Final Call' Sounded For Chief Johnny Powers New TSC Store Opens Friday