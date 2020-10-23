The public is invited to attend a retirement reception for Carol Susong, longtime employee in the Town of Greeneville Recorder’s Office.
The reception will be 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 10, in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light & Power System headquarters, 110 N. College St., according to a release from the town.
Susong has worked for the Town of Greeneville Recorder’s Office for 30 years and will retire Nov. 20 as recorder/finance director.
This reception will give the public an opportunity to congratulate Susong and thank her for her years of service to the Recorder’s Office and the community.
Those attending can come and go during the two-hour time frame and are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.