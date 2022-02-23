A special community reception will be held 2-4 p.m. Friday at the General Morgan Inn to honor Wayne Horton, who recently retired after more than 25 years of service at the historic hotel, according to a news release.
Horton, who has worked at the General Morgan Inn since its opening in 1996, has won numerous industry awards through the years, including the “Stars of the Industry” award for “Lodging Employee of the Year” from the Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Association, and the “Presidential Pioneer in Hospitality Award” for “Exemplary Hospitality” from the Greene County Partnership.
Horton, 75, said he actually started working at the hotel two years before it opened. “I helped with masonry work, concrete work, demolition work, I laid bricks, I did a little bit of everything getting the hotel ready to open,” he said.
Once the hotel, which dates to 1884, was renovated, Horton started his career as a “houseman,” working in housekeeping but helping anywhere he was needed. A year later, he moved to the maintenance department, where he helped keep equipment in top working order and the hotel looking its best. In 2001, he switched to a new position in Brumley’s Restaurant where he remained until his recent retirement.
“The thing I will miss most about working at this hotel is the people – our guests and our staff,” Horton said. “They’re like family now. We have a lot of repeat guests that I’ve really gotten to know over the years. And, I’ve worked alongside some hotel staff for three generations now – one family in particular, I’ve worked with the mom, the daughter and now the grandchildren.”
During his lengthy career at the hotel, Horton has met celebrities, politicians, and well-traveled guests from around the world — along with those visiting family in the area or vacationing in historic Greeneville. “But I always treated everyone the same,” he said. “That was my motto: everyone is a star here.”
Patricia Bohon, director of sales/marketing, said she joined the hotel staff just a few weeks after Horton. “Wayne is a treasure,” she said. “Everyone knows Wayne, everyone loves Wayne. He always has a smile for everyone. He’s a hard worker too, doing anything he can to help out in any department. He’s one of the best associates I’ve ever worked with. We’re all going to miss him so much.”
Added Scott Niswonger, president and owner of Morgan Inn Corporation: “I have known Wayne Horton for over 25 years. Customers will ask for Wayne by name. It makes people happy, including me, just to talk with Wayne. We wish Wayne well with this new chapter of his life."
Horton, who was born and raised in Greeneville, said he plans to spend his free time with family and friends. “I’m excited to have more time to enjoy them,” he said.
The public is invited to attend Horton’s reception in the hotel’s lobby Friday afternoon. “If you know Wayne, and many people do, please pop over to say hello and wish him well in his retirement,” said David Arts, the hotel’s general manager. “It is well earned.”