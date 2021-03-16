A wind-driven trash fire that spread out of control Monday afternoon scorched more than 20 acres of fields and other property before being contained by volunteer firefighters.
Samuel A. Potter, of 1360 Carters Valley Road, Mosheim, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with reckless burning.
County 911 Dispatch was notified about 3:30 p.m. Monday that a field was on fire in the 1300 block of Carters Valley Road. The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and multiple other departments responded.
The property owner told sheriff’s deputies that about 22 acres of land and 20 hay bales were burned, and siding to a mobile home was melted by the fast-moving fire.
The fire was contained before it spread to nearby houses, a barn and other outbuildings, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report.
Potter told a deputy and Harold Williamson, Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department chief, that he was burning trash “when he noticed the field beside his home caught on fire.”
The fire department seeks restitution for fuel used by trucks responding to the fire.
On Sunday, firefighters from Camp Creek and two other departments responded to a leaf fire that burned out of control on South Water Fork Road. The fire destroyed an outbuilding, a riding lawn mower and other contents. Damage on property owned by Michael F. Fillers totals about $35,000, according to a sheriff’s department report.
No injuries were reported in the fires Sunday and Monday.
The fire Monday on Carters Valley Road caused about $1,000 damage to the mobile home. The bales of hay are valued at $200.
Wildfire season in Tennessee continues through May 15. Anyone starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland or woodland must by law obtain a burn permit.
Fire departments that helped contain the field fire Monday included the Town of Mosheim, Fall Branch and United. The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit and Greene County-Greeneville EMS also responded to the fire scene.
“Everyone did a fantastic job saving all of the homes and barns around the area. With high winds (Monday), it made everyone’s job even that much harder because the fire moved much more rapidly,” Williamson wrote on the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.
He also included a cautionary message for anyone considering an outdoor burn.
“This is why all fire departments stress please do not burn when it’s windy outside and make sure you have a burn permit and an adequate water source for controlling the fire,” Williamson wrote.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry provides burn permits for leaf and brush piles online at no charge. For larger, broadcast burning, such as forestry, agricultural, and land clearing, call the local Division of Forestry burn permit phone number between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The online system for permits and phone numbers can be found at www.BurnSafeTN.org. The state Division of Forestry phone number for Greene County residents who need a burn permit is 423-638-7841.