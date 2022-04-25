A youth who allegedly endangered students and staff at Camp Creek Elementary School with reckless driving was charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with felony reckless driving, four counts of overtaking a school bus with stop signs displayed and children loading and unloading, and aggravated child endangerment.
Investigation showed the Camp Creek Road resident had been discharged from Free Will Family Baptist Ministries Home several months ago, Deputy Cindy Boling said in a report.
About 3:20 p.m. Thursday, as four school buses were being loaded with students, a car was seen entering the school parking lot at a high rate of speed, Deputy Cindy Boling said in a report.
“The car then drove past the main entrance of the school, traveled towards the school busses and children who were getting off and on the busses with their stop signs out and red flashing lights on as well,” the report said.
The driver, identified in the report, “drove through the stop signs out at a unsafe speed and drove around the parking lot and up towards Free Will Baptist Home.”
School staff told deputies they “were fearful the car was going to hit a child and cause harm,” the report said.