Greene County Recovery Court continues its work with some adjustments made during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Recovery Court team recently congratulated four participants who graduated from the rigorous program. Justin Hyder, Kim Isley, Laura Humphreys and Dakota Key were recognized at the Greene County Courthouse.
Recovery Courts in Greene County and other Tennessee counties “play a critical role in reducing recidivism and improving the lives of those with substance use disorders in the state,” according to the state court system.
The intensive Recovery Court programs “give repeat offenders a chance to break the cycle of their addiction and become productive members of society through the application of evidence-based treatment techniques and a ‘hands-on’ approach from court staff and program partners,” according to the court system.
Juvenile and General Session courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. has presided over Greene County Recovery Court since 2006. Samantha Venerable is Recovery Court director.
Bailey and Venerable said Recovery Court has made necessary adjustments to keep providing needed services during the pandemic.
Venerable said COVID-19 “has certainly affected Recovery Court.”
“We've been torn between meeting all the participants face-to-face like normal because it's much more beneficial and productive for emotional and mental health concerns versus meeting on the phone or via Skype out of concern for everyone's physical health,” she said.
“We've mostly tried to proceed as normal, but with extra precautions,” Venerable said.
The pandemic prevented a celebratory gathering of family and other guests Nov. 20 in recognition of the four graduates, although Recovery Court team members were on hand.
Past Recovery Court graduations have included refreshments and invited guests, along with county officials and other community members “just to really recognize their accomplishments.”
Venerable also arranges for a guest speaker from the recovery community.
“Hearing from someone who is in recovery and has traveled a similar path is always impactful,” she said.
The fact the pandemic prevented a more elaborate Recovery Court graduation ceremony does not minimize the accomplishments of the four recent graduates, Venerable said.
Bailey agreed.
“All four have worked very hard to achieve sobriety and each has maintained employment while in the program. One has even been given significant responsibilities as a manager at their place of employment,” he said.
During the coronavirus pandemic, courts in Greene County and throughout the state "have had to adapt to new conditions, innovating new ways to conduct business. Recovery courts have done the same, delivering services in slightly modified ways,” according to the state court system.
Bailey credited Venerable and John Toney, a Comprehensive Community Services treatment counselor who is part of the Recovery Court team, with navigating the local Recovery Court program in Greene County during the pandemic.
At one point, group therapy sessions were held only via Zoom. Clients now either attend in person or virtually via Zoom, Bailey recently said.
“Also, our clients can now attend recovery meetings like AA/NA and verify their attendance via an app on their phone in lieu of having someone sign a paper for them,” he said.
Recovery Court clients who have individual therapy with counselors at Frontier Health have maintained their appointments via phone and, recently, also in person.
The all-volunteer Recovery Court team consists of a judge, a court coordinator and a defense attorney, along with a number of other team members. In Greene County, Recovery Court members also include a prosecuting attorney, law enforcement officer, treatment providers and other community volunteers.
The Greene County program was founded in 2004 by then-General Sessions and Juvenile courts and current Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wright. It was initially called DUI Court. Its primary focus was alcohol addiction and had the stated purpose of rehabilitating repeat DUI offenders.
Recovery Court his since evolved into a multidisciplinary team of individuals who address the needs of nonviolent offenders who have substance abuse or co-occurring mental health issues, or who are veterans.
Since 2006, the program has expanded to encompass its current form, including individuals with drug addictions who now make up the vast majority of Recovery Court participants.