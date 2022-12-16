Four graduates of Greene County Recovery Court leaped into the next stage of their lives Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 524 Tusculum Blvd.
Graduates gathered among fellow Recovery Court participants, friends, family and Recovery Court team members in the gymnasium to celebrate the occasion.
“It’s the start of a new beginning,” General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. said, “which is a very tough program to complete.”
Recovery Court provides an alternative to a jail sentence for some applicants with pending charges, and offers an opportunity for participants to shift their lives in a positive direction.
Each Greene County Recovery Court participant must complete a 28-day inpatient treatment stay before they begin the rigorous 60-week program.
Graduates Grant Jones, Janet Angel, Chad Crawford and Anthony Laws accepted their certificates and shook hands with Recovery Court Director Tyler Kelley on stage. The graduates gave thanks to those who helped them through their journey.
Angel offered encouragement to potential Recovery Court participants.
“If you keep working, it works,” Angel said.
Jones gave thanks to members of the court. He said he was thankful to have his family back.
“I didn’t choose the path, I think the path chose me,” Jones said of the three-month long program, “It became easier and easier with time.”
Penny Jones, who has graduated twice from Recovery Court, was the guest speaker at the graduation.
Jones first graduated from Recovery Court in 2015 after her second DUI in 2014.
She said she grew up in an alcoholic home in Greene County, but didn’t “have a problem” with alcohol until her late 30s.
Jones said after her first graduation from the program, she didn’t “take the advice” from the court and continued to drink.
After health issues from a serious fall, and a crash from driving under the influence resulting in a month-long stint in jail, she started the program again.
For her second time in the program, Jones went through rehab.
Jones described a conversation she had during a day in the rehab facility that she said was a turning point in her thought process of addiction.
A nurse at the facility pointed out a row of wind chimes to Jones and said the chimes were in memory of individuals who went through the rehabilitation program but did not stay sober and lost their lives.
“I hope I’m not a memory,” Jones said.
She said she knew then that her mindset was starting to change without the alcohol.
“It’s amazing how the people we love the most, we hurt,” Jones said of how her experience with alcoholism affected her family. “It’s because of addiction.”
Jones graduated from the court a second time in 2020. After experiencing two heart attacks, she works part-time as a home cleaner for five families in Washington County.
Jones gave thanks to the program for changing her life. To close, she mentioned that her mother passed away in October but provided a positive send-off.
“Because of the program,” Jones said, her mother “got to spend the last two years of her life with a daughter that was sober and healthy.”
Jones’ final advice for those starting the program was to “do the work.”
After Jones’s speech, those at the graduation celebrated the graduates with a feast.
Various Greene County businesses sponsored the event. Recovery Court Case Manager Cindy Wilhoit thanked Allen Johnson of Marathon Markets for sponsoring the ceremony, Ben Raby of Marsh Propane for preparing the food and she gave a special thanks to Trinity United Methodist Church for providing the space on a last minute change-of-venue notice.
Bailey has presided over Recovery Court since 2006, the year the program developed into its current form.
“It’s so rewarding to watch people improve relations with their family, to reclaim their life and to regain self worth,” Bailey said, “to see that they matter.”
Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward said that when participants graduate and begin to change their lives for the better, “it’s a difference maker like no other.”
“It’s about changing the mindset,” Ward said. “It doesn’t happen overnight.”
Recovery Court members in addition to Bailey, Kelley and Without include Whitney Collins, circuit court clerk and an 11-year Recovery Court volunteer; Heather Smith, assistant public defender; Capt. John Key, Greene County Detention Center administrator; sheriff’s department Detective Capt. Jeff Davis; Greeneville police Detective Sgt. Stacy Hobbs; Ritchie Collins, assistant district attorney general; Lea Anne Spradlen, judicial liaison with the Ballad Health Strong Futures program; and Katina Taylor, supervisor of the CCI probation team that supervises Recovery Court participants.