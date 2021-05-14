Greene County Recovery Court has encountered its share of challenges in the past year, but the program continues to generate success stories.
The graduation of a Recovery Court participant prompted a gathering of about 50 team members and supporters Thursday in a pavilion at Hardin Park. Holding the graduation outdoors was one example of the adjustments Recovery Court and its clients have made during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recovery Court also formally welcomed a new director. Tyler Kelley worked as a General Sessions Court probation officer prior to his appointment two months ago.
“He’s done a great job,” General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. said.
Kelley said Recovery Court has reverted back to all in-person activities. The program relied on Zoom and other virtual technology during most of 2020. Kelley said he’s adjusting well to the Recovery Court director position.
“It’s been a pretty smooth process so far,” Kelley said. “I’ve seen most of the participants in probation.”
GUEST SPEAKER
A medical doctor in recovery shared his story at Thursday’s graduation. Dr. Robert Lockwood was charged with drug possession and other offenses in 2013.
Locklear admitted in federal court in 2014 to having a $2,500-a-day crack cocaine habit and was sentenced to a prison term of 24 months for conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and health care fraud.
Locklear went to rehab and served one year of the sentence. He used that time to participate in a drug treatment program.
He remains clean today, and is now rebuilding a medical practice in Greeneville.
Locklear told the gathering that he drank and used drugs while in college and medical school, but then stopped when it appeared he would be expelled from school.
After five years, Locklear said he began to drink again and was eventually fired from his first job in the medical field in Virginia.
He moved to Tennessee and began using crack cocaine again.
“When I picked up crack, things fell apart,” he said. “It didn’t take long before things got really bad.”
Lockwood said he asked God for help on June 27, 2013. He has been sober ever since.
Lockwood said that after completing a drug treatment program and before he went to prison, he was still depressed and went to a 12-step meeting. A man at the meeting told him something that he took to heart.
“You don’t have to like it, you don’t have to want it, you just have to accept it,” Lockwood was told.
Locklear did not want to go to federal prison, “but it was one of the best experiences of my life,” he told the group.
“I was able to get close to God,” he said.
Locklear’s first job after being released from prison was kneading dough at a pizza restaurant. He then worked other jobs on his way back to the field of medicine. He was twice denied by the state Board of Medical Examiners before being granted his license back about 18 months ago.
Today, the 12-step group meetings are “the medicine I need,” he said.
“I’ve learned through the recovery process that recovery is just doing the next right thing and being responsible,” Locklear told the group.
He offered two bits of advice to those in recovery: keep going to meetings and realize “You can’t do this by yourself.”
“I encourage you to take the benefit out of this (Recovery Court) and use the resources that you have,” Locklear said.
Recovery Court graduate Joshua Smith was congratulated by Bailey and other members of the Recovery Court team.
“I would just like to thank the Recovery Court program and tell all the new people to hang in there, it gets easier and it gets better,” Smith said.
MORE RESOURCES NEEDED
State Rep. David Hawk was also at the graduation ceremony. Hawk is a longtime advocate of Recovery Court and related legislation in the General Assembly.
“It’s a great program, and the Recovery Courts across the state have been very successful,” he said. “Greene County Recovery Court under Judge Bailey has been one of the best in the state.”
Hawk is also a realist.
“The big concern I have is with every success story, there are 20 people that could be helped, so we need to find a way to help more people go through the recovery process,” he said.
Bailey said meeting in person makes a big difference in the effectiveness of Recovery Court.
The success of the program “all goes back to the members of our Recovery Court team,” Bailey said.
The Greene County program was founded in 2004 by then-General Sessions and Juvenile courts and current Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wright. It was initially called DUI Court. Its primary focus was alcohol addiction and its primary purpose was the rehabilitation of repeat driving under the influence offenders.
Recovery Court his since evolved into a multidisciplinary team. Members address the needs of nonviolent offenders who have substance abuse or co-occurring mental health issues, or who are veterans.
Bailey has presided over the court since 2006, the year the program expanded to encompass its current form, including individuals with drug addictions who now make up the vast majority of Recovery Court participants.
“The pandemic has made it difficult with Recovery Court for several reasons. Many AA/NA meetings were not meeting in person, so clients had to find meetings online via Zoom,” Bailey said. “Some meetings have started back up in person.”
Bailey said that recovery “is so reliant on working with other people and positive interactions. COVID obviously was a challenge for that.”
PANDEMIC ANXIETY
Isolation can cause increased depression, possibly leading to substance abuse, Bailey said.
Police stayed busy during the pandemic, as did the court system.
“Drug cases continued during COVID, but we seemed to see a small decrease, and I attribute that to fewer people being pulled over,” he said.
Fewer traffic stops, in turn, “are attributable to officers trying to avoid interaction unless absolutely necessary since many officers have been hit with the virus,” Bailey said.
“We are starting to see more drug cases as things open up,” he added.
The court system has also seen “a very big spike” in Department of Children’s Services removals of children from their homes and being placed into foster care.
“I think it’s the ongoing stress of COVID and the fact that many kids have stayed home (from school), which meant teachers having less interactions to see and hear things, causing removals to decrease during COVID,” Bailey said.
Instances of child abuse and neglect “didn’t end during COVID, but reports of it probably decreased,” Bailey said.
“It’s been challenging,” said John Toney, a Comprehensive Community Services alcohol/drug treatment counselor and Recovery Court team member.
“I’ve continued to have in-person groups. Anxiety levels have been higher this past year,” he said.
Toney said person-to-person contact is important to make a client feel more at ease
“My method is, I try to create a therapeutic community where everybody feels they belong. Their peers and even members of the Recovery Court team feel like an extended family,” Toney said
Toney said the “drug of choice” in Greene County continues to be methamphetamine. Use of the highly addictive drug often creates other mental health issues, he said.
Mental health professionals like Toney have had to improvise to provide service to their clients during the pandemic.
COVID-19 and isolation resulting from it has had a detrimental effect on many people, said Cindy Tvardy, a Recovery Court team member and clinical site director of Frontier Health’s Nolichuckey Mental Health Center.
Among those seeking assistance are young adults between the ages of 18 and 25.
“We have had folks coming in at the mental health center we wouldn’t normally see,” Tvardy said. “Their depression and anxiety symptoms have been really significant.”
The strain on those who serve the public is also evident.
“It has been the most stressed year in my 29-year career,” Tvardy said. “We’ve added 10 new therapy positions.”