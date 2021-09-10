Sunshine brightened the sometimes bumpy road of addiction recovery Thursday at Hardin Park.
Three graduates of Greene County Recovery Court were recognized by the Recovery Court team for completing the rigorous program, and a guest speaker shared her message with those who came to support them.
Lea Anne Spradlen detailed her struggle with addiction, her personal growth in recovery and as an advocate for others.
Now a community navigator with the Ballad Health Strong Futures program, Spradlen stressed “commitment” in the recovery process.
Once struggling with addiction to opioid medications, Spradlen said she spent 14 months in a recovery program in Alabama after shorter stays in rehab settings resulted in relapses.
The former South Greene High School basketball standout said her earlier life centered on family, athletics and then college as she thought about her future.
“I didn’t know who I was or what I wanted,” she said.
Spradlin settled into a job after college, married and had two children. Medical issues eventually resulted in a dependence on painkillers.
Brushes with the law, several overdoses and shorter stays in rehab facilities produced the same discouraging results. Spradlen said after a driving under the influence arrest several years ago, she was given a choice by a prosecutor: jail or nine months in rehabilitation.
Spradlen, the wife of Greeneville High School football coach Eddie Spradlen, told the group at Hardin Park she actually considered jail, but chose rehab. She stayed 14 months instead of nine, and returned to Greeneville with a renewed commitment to sobriety. She took responsibility for her life.
“You have to take the time to do it,” she said. “I know the work that it took to get here.”
Spradlen is thankful for three years in recovery and the support of her family, and shared what she learned with Recovery Court participants at the ceremony.
She urged those in recovery to get a sponsor and “stay connected.”
“The opposite of addiction is connection,” Spradlen said. “I want to spread a message of hope because recovery has done so much for my life.”
Spradlen also works with General Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. three times a week to help mothers and fathers appearing in court get the treatment they need.
“I am so proud of her. She comes from a wonderful family here in Greene County. I appreciate she is willing to share her story,” Bailey said.
The three Recovery Court graduates — Wes Arwood, Tyler Walls and Aleen Wolf — all received certificates of program completion from Recovery Court Director Tyler Kelley.
“I’m really proud of you all,” Kelley said.
Arwood said he frequently got in trouble, but kept his drug addiction a secret until confiding in Bailey one day while appearing in court. It took Arwood more than two years to complete the Recovery Court program due to family and medical issues, but he stuck with it.
“It saved my life. (To) the whole team, thank you so much,” he said.
Walls also thanked Recovery Court mentors.
“I really appreciate the program and it meant a lot to me. I’m getting my family back (and) it’s been tremendous,” he said.
Bailey said it takes an average of between 52 and 60 weeks to complete the Recovery Court program. Success hinges on associating with others in recovery and not resuming contact with drug users.
“I don’t think people understand the changes people in the program have to make to change their lives,” Bailey said.
About 20 people currently participate in Recovery Court, Kelley said.
The Greene County program was founded in 2004 by then-General Sessions Court and recently retired Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Wright. It was initially called DUI Court, with a primary focus on alcohol addiction and the rehabilitation of repeat driving under the influence offenders.
Recovery Court his since evolved into a multidisciplinary team. Members address the needs of nonviolent offenders who have substance abuse or co-occurring mental health issues, or who are veterans.
Bailey has presided over the court since 2006, the year the program expanded to its current format to include those with drug addictions who now make up the vast majority of participants.
Methamphetamine is now the predominant drug of choice in Greene County, although opioids are still a major problem. Heroin and the deadly synthetic narcotic fentanyl are also turning up locally.
Bailey said many defendants in drug-related cases appearing in General Sessions Court are between the ages of 18 and 25, a particularly disturbing trend.
“We’re still seeing significant drug issues,” he said.
The program has a broad base of support. Among those attending Thursday’s Recovery Court graduation ceremony were state Rep. David Hawk and county Mayor Kevin Morrison.