Wesley Holt and Tim Ward readily recall an era when many young people were eager to pursue a law enforcement career.
Times have changed.
In decades past, up to 80 candidates would take a Civil Service test in hopes of being hired as a deputy, corrections officer or other sheriff’s department staff position.
“We had 12 last time and nine the one before that,” said Holt, who began his career in 1989 as a corrections officer at the Greene County Detention Center before advancing up the ranks to become sheriff.
Ward remembers about 65 men and women taking the Civil Service test for a police department position. The most recent test attracted 25 people.
Public support for police in Greene County remains strong, but that does not mean as many young adults seek a law enforcement career these days.
The reasons are varied: entry-level jobs in less demanding fields that offer equal or more pay, less desire to want to serve the community, and what some perceive as a negative stigma attached to police work after a series of events nationwide involving officers.
Both the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greeneville Police Department have a full complement of officers, in contrast to other law enforcement agencies in the region that are actively hiring.
One example is in Washington County, where both the sheriff’s office and the Johnson City Police Department are looking to fill open positions. In response, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office held a “Recruitment Event” this past Saturday at the sheriff’s office in Jonesborough.
“We have a host of job (openings), including civilian positions, and will interview for all positions,” Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a news release.
Similar recruitment efforts are not currently planned by Greene County agencies, although Holt said the sheriff’s department may consider a similar hiring initiative in the future.
While the Greeneville Police Department and sheriff’s department are fully staffed. But the need for officers in Washington County is not unique to the region or other locations across Tennessee, Holt and Ward said.
“We are blessed to live where we do, when we do,” Ward said. “We don’t have a negativity (perception) like they do elsewhere in the country.”
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has about 200 employees, including 85 corrections officers “to include cooks, nurses and administrative staff,” Holt said.
Pay for corrections officers starts at $14.31 per hour.
“That leaves 115 deputies to include patrol, school resource officers, detectives, civil process servers, mechanics, litter cleanup crew supervisors, drug task force agents and administrative staff,” Hot said.
Patrol deputy pay starts at $16.51 per hour following graduation from the police academy.
The Greeneville Police Department is funded to have 53 officers on its roster.
“We do have 53, however, we have our Civil Service test in September every two years,” Ward said.
The police department continues to recruit auxiliary officers, who perform a number of duties in support of full-time officers.
Full-time officer pay “is very competitive” compared to other law enforcement agencies in the region, Ward said.
“We are on the upper end of the scale,” he said. New hires receive a base pay amount when they begin training and receive a bonus when they are certified.
Occasionally, officers from other agencies join the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Many are Greene County natives who want to return home, Ward said.
It’s not uncommon for officers to work their entire career in Greeneville.
“It’s been that way since I was hired here. People don’t leave here to go somewhere else,” Ward said. “We’re very fortunate in that regard.”
Young men and women considering possible careers have more options than those of previous generations. The perception by the public of law enforcement in some areas of the country may also serve as a deterrent to some people choosing a career path.
“You are always going to have critics, but the overwhelming negativity you see elsewhere we do not have. We’re blessed with the support (the public) gives us,” Ward said.
Based on conversations with young people and the fact other first response agencies such as emergency medical services are challenged maintaining a full staff, Holt reached a conclusion.
“There just aren’t that many people interested in law enforcement anymore,” he said.
He cited incidents such the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager in 2014 by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, and the resulting critical media coverage, as one factor in steering some young people away from law enforcement careers.
“Pay is another thing,” Holt said. Holt continues to advocate for increased pay for sheriff’s department employees as a 2022-23 Greene County budget is being formulated.
When comparing the starting pay rate of $14 an hour for corrections officers in Greene County with wages for jobs in local industry and in other fields, some opt for higher-paying occupations.
“Some of these other places are paying higher. (Some state legislators) are talking about raising the minimum wage to $15,” Holt said. “When you are competing with business and industry out there, it’s hard to find people. They want to go where the money’s at.”
Ward encourages those interested in law enforcement who may not immediately qualify for a Greeneville Police Department job to accept a position in another agency.
“When they do their testing we tell them if they are not on top and if that is what you want to do, go to work,” he said. “If this is the career you want, you got to figure it out.”
While not actively hiring, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department is “always looking,” Holt said.
“We’re having to give the Civil Service test every couple months just to keep the roster going,” he said. “All across the State of Tennessee, I know agencies are looking to hire just like McDonald’s, just like Arby’s, just to fill all those positions.”
Holt said younger people should consider their future and the generous retirement benefits provided to those who have long law enforcement careers.
In the short term, he believes better pay will serve as an incentive for people to think seriously about getting into police work. Holt has spoken to local high school students about considering a law enforcement career, and plans to continue doing so.
“We need to reward employees who dedicate their lives to Greene County,” Holt said. “Right now, knock on wood, we’re doing a lot better than some other agencies. I think the big picture is society and people not wanting to go into law enforcement.”