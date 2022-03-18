Prospective firefighters were put through their paces Friday during exercises at the Greeneville Fire Training Facility.
Firefighter trainees and instructors from 10 different area departments drilled at the facility off Baileyton Road. The group of 26 trainees did interior and exterior training under the watchful eyes of instructors.
Capt. Joel Jones, of the Kingsport Fire Department, is supervising training coordinator for the multi-department class. He said the Greeneville Fire Training Facility offers many resources.
“It’s extremely valuable. By having this (facility), these guys are getting exposed today to multiple scenarios on three different levels and a fourth outside,” Jones said.
The 11-week training cycle is conducted at different participating fire departments, including a significant amount of time spent at the training facility in Greeneville.
How the trainees perform will help shape their professional future, Jones said.
“This is the basic framework for their entire career,” he said.
Training Friday included instruction involving hazardous materials and what is known as “Firefighter 1” and “Firefighter 2.”
“There are lots of things that can be done here,” Jones said.
The class began training Feb. 14 and will be ready for duty in early May.
“This is the beginning of the final push. The last few days have been busy,” Jones said.
Between trainees and instructors, 10 different full-time fire departments were represented Friday.
In addition to Greeneville, full-time fire departments represented include Bristol, Cocke County, Eastman, Elizabethton, Johnson City, Jonesborough, Kingsport and Newport.
“We all work together,” Jones said. “I like coming to Greeneville. It’s a really good relationship here.”
All but two of the 26 trainees have already been hired, Jones said.
“This class was a really big class,” Jones said. “There are people who had zero firefighting training that are really excelling.”
Marty Shelton, administrative chief for the Greeneville Fire Department, helps coordinate logistics for the instructors and trainees when at the Greene County training facility.
“Marty’s our boots on the ground. He kind of makes things happen,” Jones said.
Shelton watched as a team of trainees directed a hose at a target Friday afternoon during a “hose fire management” exercise.
“Everything is going good. They have rotated to every (training) station,” Shelton said.
Brandon Kinser is in training for the Greeneville Fire Department. He enjoys the rigorous training program.
“It’s been very exciting. We got to learn a whole lot and we’ve got very good instructors,” Kinser said. “We work with classmates and try to help each other when we can.”
Kinser looks forward to graduation.
“I’m very excited for my career in Greeneville,” he said.