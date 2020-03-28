Recycling by residents and local businesses has helped Greene County continue to exceed the state-required level of reduction in the solid waste disposed of in landfills.
Greene County’s diversion rate is 42%, which reflects the amount of materials that are recycled or used for composting or mulch rather than placed in a landfill. The state mandates that the amount of solid waste disposed in solid waste facilities be reduced each year by 25%.
Information about the diversion rate is reported as part of the annual planning report required for each county by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The Greeneville-Greene County Regional Solid Waste Planning Board on Thursday approved submission of the plan for the past year.
The meeting was held via conference call and streamed over Facebook Live by the Town of Greeneville as a precautionary measure during the coronavirus outbreak. The only member physically attending the meeting in the boardroom at Greeneville Town Hall was Brad Peters, town engineer and director of Public Works.
Alaina Wood, environmental planner with the First Tennessee Development District, told the board that the diversion rate is down about 8% percent from last year, due to some businesses that have reported recycling efforts in the past not providing that information for this report.
Providing information about their recycling efforts were several local industries such as John Deere Power Products, organizations such as Tusculum University and businesses such as Dollar General, Food City, Publix, Walmart and the Walmart Distribution Center.
Also included in the report is the amount of items collected for recycling at the Greene County convenience centers, deposited at recycling collection points inside the Town of Greeneville and picked up residentially by the City of Tusculum.
In other business, the board approved a proposed landfill budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, reflecting almost $1.7 million in revenues and expenditures.
Projected revenues reflect the loss of funds from leasing equipment at the landfill/transfer station to GFL Environmental (formerly Waste Industries) for use in its operations, explained Brad Peters, Greeneville’s town engineer and director of Public Works who serves on the board. GFL is contracted with the town and county to dispose of municipal solid waste as well as construction waste.
In the new contract currently under negotiation with the company, the leasing of the equipment is not included because GFL is no longer using it due to its age.
Peters reported fees and rates are still being negotiated in the GFL contract, and the projected budget uses last year’s contract rates, so it will likely have to be amended once the agreement is finished.
A salary line was increased to cover salary expenses for Public Works employees who do maintenance at the landfill/transfer station, Peters said.
With the loss of revenue and anticipated increase in rates in the GFL contract, some funds from the previous year’s surplus may be required to balance the budget, he said.
An amendment to the budget to reflect material costs for replacement of the scales at the landfill/transfer station was also approved by the board.
At its last meeting in December, the board had approved allocating up to $75,000 to replace the aging scales.
A bid of $84,000 was received for the project from The Scale Works, a Lenoir City firm. It was the only bid submitted, Peters explained.
To reduce the bid price to the $75,000 approved, the purchase of stone, concrete and asphalt needed for the project was removed and will be purchased from funds in the current landfill budget, he said.
The amendment totaled $10,000 to cover costs for stone and concrete and asphalt for the project, Peters said.
Additionally, the amount reflects work to level the approach to the scales, which currently has an uphill grade. The replacement scales will be above ground, whereas the current scales are below ground.
Precautions have been taken in response to the coronavirus at the landfill/transfer station, Peters reported. However, operations there do not typically include much personal interaction as most activity is done by individuals without leaving the cabs of their vehicles, he said.