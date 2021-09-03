Greene County will likely not see any redistricting based on the 2020 census numbers.
The Greene County Redistricting Committee held its first meeting Thursday afternoon.
Committee members Paul Burkey, Kathy Crawford, Bill Dabbs, and John Waddle were in attendance. Members Jason Cobble, Brad Peters, and Pam Carpenter were absent.
The committee members conducted a preliminary review of Greene County’s population data from the 2020 Census.
Greene County’s population did not change enough to force redistricting, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. Greene County’s population grew from 68,831 in 2010 to 70,152 in 2020.
Each county commission district’s population remained mostly unchanged and equal to one another, as well.
District 1 has a population of 9,526 people, District 2 has 10,273 people, District 3 has 10,274 people, District 4 has 10,014 people, District 5 has 9,688 people, District 6 has 10,145 people, and District 7 has 10,232 people.
The committee members present agreed that if changes were not necessary, then no changes should be made to the county’s voting districts.
It was also pointed out by the committee that the county’s school board districts and constable districts currently line up with the county commission districts, which is a benefit that many counties do not have.
However, the committee did not finalize any decision on possible redistricting and will meet again at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 in the Courthouse Annex conference room to discuss the matter further.