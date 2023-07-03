featured Reflecting The Sunset Jul 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email As fireworks fill the sky this week, this beautiful display of another type was visible just before sunset Sunday night. Looking toward the Middle Creek community of southeastern Greene County, this photo was taken when the photographer exited the 107 Cutoff for a quick stop. It shows cumulonimbus clouds reflecting a yellowish-orange hue of the setting sun as they hover over the mountain range. Sun Photo By Amy Rose Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Photography Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes