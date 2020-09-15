Many recommendations from Tennessee’s Law Enforcement Reform Partnership to strengthen policing policies and improve information sharing around disciplinary actions are already in place in Greene County’s two largest police agencies.
In addition to enhanced policies, Gov. Bill Lee announced last week that $300,000 in federal coronavirus relief money from the CARES Act will be used for 90 additional cadet scholarships at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.
The announcement by Lee came as calls for systemic reforms to policing continue. Using law enforcement funding to increase the capacity of first responders to handle mental health and other issues has also been in the conversation.
The recommendations include updated use of force and duty to intervene policies. The reform partnership produced sample policies consistent with national standards and distributed them to local agency heads through the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police.
It includes a “Use of Force” policy checklist created to review existing policies and serve as a resource for agencies that may or may not have existing policies.
David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of investigation, termed the initiative “collaborative” and “transparent.”
Nearly 90% of Tennessee law enforcement agencies have reviewed their policies and completed the online checklist attestation, according to a news release from Lee.
“The Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police and Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association will continue to support agencies in reviewing their policies,” it said.
LOCAL STEPS TAKEN
Greene County law enforcement agencies have already taken steps to be in compliance with recommendations.
“Our use of force policy was up to date along with the state plan. We had to add a section on duty to intervene and rendering aid,” Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
Holt said sheriff’s department policies are reviewed annually to ensure they meet current laws and regulations.
“The Tennessee Sheriffs Association and the Chiefs of Police Association all feel in light of the recent national attention that we needed to update our use of force policies and hopefully prevent this from happening in the State of Tennessee,” Holt said.
Michael Crum, Greeneville Police Department assistant chief, said the police department has complied with areas identified by Lee.
“The Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police certainly took the lead in this to get all their members on the same page and meet the governor’s mandates,” Crum said.
Police Chief Tim Ward added that the police department has “already met the mandate and standards that Gov. Lee set forth except for specifically having a policy addressing ‘Duty to Intervene.’”
“(Crum) and I had felt from the beginning of this conversation that an officer’s duty to intervene is established in our Oath of Office and our ethics policy,” Ward said.
“To us, duty to intervene was simply doing the right thing. However, we added a paragraph to our Use of Force policy just to be sure we put the appropriate amount of emphasis on it,” he said. “It certainly is something we believe in.”
Lee announced the Law Enforcement Reform Partnership on July 2 and charged participants with providing recommendations by early September.
“I am confident the outcomes of this partnership will help ensure our law enforcement officials are effectively protecting communities across the state while serving every Tennessean with dignity and respect,” he said.
INFORMATION SHARING, TRAINING
Improved information sharing is another result of the partnership initiative.
The Peace Officers Standards & Training Commission will increase accessibility to the National Decertification Index for all law enforcement agencies in Tennessee. The NDI is a national registry that tracks officers who have lost licenses or certificates due to misconduct.
“Utilizing the National Decertification Index will improve information sharing between our law enforcement agencies, strengthen accountability and ensure bad actors are handled appropriately,” Tennessee Safety & Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long said in the news release.
Increased officer training is another component of the partnership plan.
The Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy now requires enhanced curriculum and annual in-service training, including specific training topics for law enforcement officials across the state.
Enhancements in officer training include increasing the minimum training hours from 400 to 488 hours, along with updating curriculums to require a minimum of 16 course hours designed “for relevant policing concepts such as proper use of force and emphasizing positive community and officer interactions,” the release said.
Greeneville police are taking the reform initiatives to heart.
“We are quite proud of our department,” Crum said.