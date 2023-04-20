Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger, left, is handed a certificate designating her as a Certified Public Administrator by the University of Tennessee County Technical Assistance Service's executive director Jon Walden.
The University of Tennessee recognized Greene County Register of Deeds Karen Collins-Ottinger as a Certified Public Administrator at a capstone event held April 10-12.
To achieve the designation, a participant must complete up to 115 credit hours in the County Officials Certificate Training Program. The program is administered by the UT County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) and is available to every county official and county employee in the state.
“This is a unique program that offers a broad continuum of training to county officials and employees to provide them with the knowledge to better serve their citizens,” Jon Walden, executive director of CTAS said. CTAS is an agency of the statewide UT Institute for Public Service.
Each course in the program is designed to aid county government officials in performing their jobs and efficiently administering county services. Classroom topics include ethics, fire insurance ratings, finance, records management, proactive leadership, and information technology proficiency.
“The program is designed to provide specialized, office-specific, technical, administrative, managerial, and leadership training to elected officials,” Walden said. “The entire program is designed for practicality and to build skills the officials need daily to serve their constituents better.”
Collins-Ottinger was elected as Greene County's register of deeds in August 2022.