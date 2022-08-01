The Register of Deeds has a new fraud alert program that the public can sign up for and be informed if the office receives or processes a document with their name on it.
Joy Rader Nunnally, the register, said the fraud alert program can only be enrolled online, and not in person at the Register of Deeds office in the county government's annex.
Rader explained that, for example, "If you (someone who has registered their name and email address online in the fraud alert program) get a mortgage trust deed filed by your mortgage company, the document filed in your name would be flagged."
She also cited another of many examples where a person registered in the program would be notified by email.
"Say someone puts a lien on your credit card against you. If the document filed is against you, you'll be notified," Rader explained.
Any document filed in the enrollee's name will be flagged, and the person notified by their email.
Types of liens that would be alerted to enrollees include credit card and hospital liens, and liens for services provided but not paid for.
To enroll at no charge in the fraud alert program, do the following:
Go to the county website (greenecountytn.gov), click "Elected Officials" then "Register of Deeds.” Under "Fraud Alert Service" select "Fraud Alert Signup.”
First, a disclaimer must be approved, and then a person enters one or more names and their email address. Only one name at a time per email can be entered, but multiple names can be entered by people who, for example, may go by more than one name or spelling.
Businesses can sign up under their business names, as well, she said.
"Any document filed with your name on it" will be flagged, Rader said.
Rader said recorded trust deeds, mortgages, judgments, releases (issued when a mortgage is paid off), and military discharge records (DD214s) are handled in her office. The DD214s are not public records.
"All paperwork is done by others. We just record it," she explained of the office's purpose.
She said the Register of Deeds office handles 77 different types of documents, most available online for a fee.
Veterans can also receive at no charge a photo ID that gives them discounts to area businesses, Rader explained. She also said there is no fee to veterans to register their DD214s.
For questions about the fraud alert program, call the Register of Deeds office at 423-798-1726.
Rader's last day in office will be Aug. 31, though the office will be closed that day to make the transition for Karen Collins-Ottinger, the new register elected in the Republican primary in May, and who faces no Democratic challenger in the general election.
Said Rader, "I appreciate Greene County for allowing me to serve." She also stated she was glad to have helped the public for the 24 years she held the position.
She said she wishes Collins-Ottinger "the best of luck in her new endeavor" as the new register.