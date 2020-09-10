Registration is continuing for the Gifts for Kids annual distribution as volunteers are working to clean and organize toys in the warehouse.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gifts for Kids has made accommodations to ensure safety in how people are to register and how the toys, books, games, puzzles, stuffed animals and bicycles will be picked up by families in December prior to the Christmas holiday.
Registration this year is solely online through the Gifts for Kids website at gfkgreeneville.org. No on-site registration will be conducted at the Gifts for Kids warehouse.
Gifts for Kids will be serving children ages 2-11 in the annual distribution, according to the organization. Those with children under the age of 2 are encouraged to contact the Hope Center about resources to help with the holiday. For families with children 12 or older, Gifts for Kids recommends that parents or guardians contact Shop with a Cop organizers for information about that effort.
In filling out the Gifts for Kids registration, information must be accurately entered on the form or the registration will not be accepted by the system, including financial data, according to the organization. Eligibility for Gifts for Kids is based on a family’s economic status.
As they fill out the form, parents and guardians are asked to be descriptive in answering the question about toys the child likes due to another change made during the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, volunteers will be “shopping” for the children, putting together bags of toys for each child based on what is included in the registration information. In previous years, parents or guardians have come to the Gifts for Kids warehouse to pick out items for their children.
Parents and guardians will be given an appointment time to come by and pick up the toys for the children.
In addition, if a child needs warm apparel such as coat or jeans, parents and guardians are encouraged to indicate so while registering and the sizes needed. It is important that information about what school the child is attending be included because warm apparel and jeans will be delivered to the schools for distribution.
Volunteers have been working in the warehouse to prepare for the distribution, cleaning toys and organizing them by age and gender, according to the organization. On a recent weekend, many of the volunteers were teachers from the Greene County School System.
With the changes, additional volunteers are needed at Gifts for Kids to help in the toy collection, cleaning, organizing and distribution efforts. Social distancing is being observed in the warehouse, and volunteers will be provided gloves, masks, wipes and disinfectant.
Hours for volunteers include 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.