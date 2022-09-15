Registration Open For Halloween Hustle Sep 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pictured left, Keep Greene Beautiful Director Jennifer Wilder, Whitney Patterson, Terry Woods, Brad Huff, Rebecca Fisher, Arlene Gray and Bethany Huff with Forward pose with a Halloween Hustle banner. Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keep Greene Beautiful is "glowing it up" this year with a night walk sponsored by Forward for its annual Halloween Hustle, according to a news release.The 2022 Halloween Hustle 3 Mile Walk will take place in downtown Greeneville at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22.Glow apparel, blinkers, neon gear and Halloween costumes are all encouraged, with the best costume receiving a prize and categories for all ages.Register by Oct. 3 to be guaranteed a glow-in-the-dark walk shirt. Glow packages include glow-in-the-dark event shirt, glow sticks/items, and more.Registration is $25 if postmarked by Oct. 3 and $30 after that. The student rate is $15, and a special group rate of $20 per person is offered for groups of five or more.Medals will be given to first-place winners of the hustle in each age group.Proceeds from the walk will help pay the costs of Keep Greene Beautiful projects.For more information, contact Jennifer Wilder, director of Keep Greene Beautiful, by phone at 638-4111 or visit https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Greeneville/HalloweenHustle3MileGlowWalk to register. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Halloween Proceeds Clothing Fashion Cost Jennifer Wilder Hustle Shirt Costume Commerce Economics Neon Registration Open For Halloween Hustle Glow Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Coffee Shop, Pickleball Courts Coming To Greeneville Greene County Man Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting School Board Gets Sneak Peek Of C-DMS Addition Yates Building Demolition Begins To Make Way For Development Mosheim Residents Push Back On Proposed Crypto-Mining Facility