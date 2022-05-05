PT Solutions Sponsors Keep Greene Beautiful Walk

PT Solutions is sponsoring the 2022 Keep Greene Beautiful Iris Festival Walk. Pictured from left to right are PT Solutions employees Allen Nance, Robin Shelton, Tristan Barnes, Sharon Hopson, Brian Thompson and Keep Greene Beautiful Director Jennifer Wilder.

 Photo Special To The Sun

The Keep Greene Beautiful 3 Mile Walk, sponsored by PT Solutions, will be held May 21, kicking off the 27th Annual Greeneville Iris Festival.

The walk will start at 8 a.m. in front of First Baptist Church on Main Street in downtown Greeneville.

Registration for the event is $30 per person. A group rate of $20 per person is offered for a group of five more.

Individuals can register online by visiting https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Greeneville/IrisFestival. There is a small processing fee to register online.

Those wishing to take part in the walk can also call Keep Greene Beautiful at 638-4111 to register and for more information.

Only pre-registered walkers are guaranteed a walk shirt.

