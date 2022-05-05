The Keep Greene Beautiful 3 Mile Walk, sponsored by PT Solutions, will be held May 21, kicking off the 27th Annual Greeneville Iris Festival.
The walk will start at 8 a.m. in front of First Baptist Church on Main Street in downtown Greeneville.
Registration for the event is $30 per person. A group rate of $20 per person is offered for a group of five more.
Individuals can register online by visiting https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Greeneville/IrisFestival. There is a small processing fee to register online.
Those wishing to take part in the walk can also call Keep Greene Beautiful at 638-4111 to register and for more information.
Only pre-registered walkers are guaranteed a walk shirt.