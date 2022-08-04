The Second Annual Memorial 5k Race: Jogging For Jess, will take place Aug. 13 on Tusculum University’s campus. The event includes a 5K run/walk and numerous activities for all ages, organizers say.
The 5K race begins at 8 a.m. at Tusculum University. The course will wind through the university’s campus with minimal hills. The start line will be in the parking lot of the Niswonger Student Commons near Pioneer Arena. The race will finish in Pioneer Park baseball stadium.
The Jogging for Jess Run/Walk is $25 per person for in-person or virtual racers. Registration is available online at http://www.jessicacolteracholarship.com or WeRunEvents.com
Participants will receive a T-shirt and the first 300 finishers will receive a special commemorative medal.
Various organizations will be encouraging participants along the route.
DJ Robbie Britton will pump up the participants with lively beats at the start line, while groups and individuals can get a complimentary photo from Celebrate Your Selfie. Participants and families can also enjoy a coffee treat from Marvelous Grace Coffee Truck, and children can enjoy bounce houses before and after the race.
A special prize will be awarded to the most spirited participant in a superhero costume.
Prizes will be awarded for overall top male and female finishers, Tusculum University Student and top three male and female in the following age groups: 10 and under, 11-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over.
Overall top male and female finishers will receive a $50 gift card to Fleet Feet, a Jogging For Jess Hat and complimentary registration for the 2023 Jogging For Jess 5K. Second- and third-place finishers will receive prizes as well, and the top 50 finishers will receive Chick-fil-A gift cards.
The Jogging for Jess 5K was started in 2021 as a way to celebrate the memory and birthday of Jessica Colter and to provide additional funds to The Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship.
Colter, who was raised in Camden and Greeneville, was a 2017 graduate of Greeneville High School and was on the dean’s list in nursing school at ETSU before an automobile accident ended her life in December 2020. After her death, friends and family raised money for a scholarship in her memory. The Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship is awarded to deserving students in Greene County pursuing a medical career.
The 5K is held to raise money for the scholarship fund and honor Colter’s favorite pastime of running 5Ks with her Sole Sisters Running Group.
An endowment in Colter’s name also exists at ETSU for nursing students. The Jogging for Jess Memorial 5K is a way to ensure Colter’s legacy lives on and the scholarship will continue in perpetuity, according to organizers.
Major sponsors for the event are Johnson City Insurance, Blackburn Childers and Steagall, Cave Law Firm, Rogers Petroleum, Brumley’s Expressions, Parker Property Experts, and Farm Bureau Insurance — Matthew McKeever. Other sponsors include: Commercial Bank, Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Services, Community Pharmacy, 84 Lumber, Big Time Beverage, Roberts Furniture and Mattress Gallery, 1Team, Cal and Jolynn Doty, Greeneville Family Medicine, Merkel Brothers Construction, STK Promotions, and more.
For more information about the Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship Fund, visit jessicacolterscholarship.com.