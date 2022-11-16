Before loading up on turkey and all the tasty trimmings, The Greeneville City Schools (GCS) Education Foundation invites you to participate in the 8th Annual GCSEF 5K Turkey Trot through downtown Greeneville on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24.
This family friendly event supports education in Greeneville City Schools while encouraging health and wellness. Funds raised through the Turkey Trot benefit the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation (GCSEF), a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that provides funding for innovative projects in GCS that reach beyond the scope of the school system’s regular operating budget.
The Greeneville city school with the highest percentage of participation will receive a cash prize.
The walk/run will begin at Greeneville High School’s Burley Stadium at 8 a.m. and will end at the stadium.
Registration forms, race day maps, and guidelines can be uploaded from the organization’s website: http://www.gcseducationfoundation.net or picked up at the GCS Education Foundation office located in the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Offices building at 129 W. Depot St.
Race day registration will begin at 6:45 a.m. Online registration is available at www.runsignup.com.
This race route will be USATF certified and timing is available through the State of Franklin Track Club. Awards will be presented in the following divisions: Pre-K-2nd grade students, 2nd-5th grade students, middle school students, high school students, college students, adult 40 and under, adult over 40, Grand Master (50-plus), Senior Grand Master (60-plus) and teachers/administrators. Participants can only place in one category.
Medals were designed and produced by students in the Machine Tool program at the Greene Technology Center. The race also includes a costume contest, so organizers urge participants to dress in their most festive holiday attire.
For additional information about the 8th Annual GCSEF 5K Turkey Trot, contact Amanda Waddell at 423-823-0001 or waddella@gcschools.net.