Who shows up where first responders need support?
Who is there to help police, firefighters, EMS workers and others deal with the stresses and difficulties that arise when they are called upon to deal with people in crisis?
In short, who helps the helpers?
One of the lesser-known and most distinctive service entities supported by donations to The United Way in Greeneville and Greene County is the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, whose role becomes very important when bad things happen that require police, rescue, ambulance or firefighter response.
While the front-line responders deal with whatever trouble has arisen, the Rehab Unit is there to help mitigate the physical, emotional and psychological stress that is built into first responder jobs.
Though associated structurally with the Debusk VFD, the Rehab Unit works across agency and departmental lines with all sorts of responder groups. Thanks to these “Rehabbers,” nourishment and hydration is available to responders at incident sites, along with areas set up for rest and refreshment. Vital signs of stressed responders are monitored to make sure they are not pushing beyond their physical limits.
In incident situations involving temperature extremes, hot or cold, Rehab crew members provide areas for “climate relief,” helping keep responders better able to keep at their vital tasks without being overcome.
These days, when some organizations that provided similar services, such as the Red Cross, are far less present locally, the Rehab Unit fills an important gap. United Way dollars are essential, especially since Rehab leaders say they would have to end the program if not for the United Way providing a financial foundation.
Calls upon the unit are steadily rising, the group has told United Way.
Rehabilitation services ensure the physical and mental condition of emergency responders at incident scenes so that their safety, and potentially that of others, is not diminished by exhaustion, dehydration or other physical/mental stressors.
That kind of service exemplifies the very sort of thing United Way is all about, the UW will tell you. By giving in a unified way, programs that might fly beneath the radar from a general public awareness perspective still can receive the support they require, and the community's vital first responders, and the citizens they serve, are the ultimate beneficiaries.