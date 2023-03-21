Timothy Aiken passed away on Feb. 10, never learning who is responsible for the murders of his brother and aunt nine years ago Thursday.
“He said, ‘I hung on as long as I could (to) find out if anybody would be strong enough to turn somebody in,’” Aiken’s fiancee, Belenda Peters, said Tuesday.
There is now a vacant lot at 1117 W. Main St. where Aiken’s aunt, Elizabeth K. Cooter, was murdered and fatal injuries were inflicted on Roger Dwayne Aiken, before her house was set on fire on the morning of March 23, 2014.
Cooter, 78, lived with Roger Aiken, 49. The case remains under investigation, according to Greeneville police.
Police follow up all leads in the unsolved murder-arson case, but have not developed any new information in the past year, Capt. Tim Davis said this week.
“As with all cases, if anyone has information, it is always vital to the investigation,” Davis said.
From time to time, someone in the community will tell Peters about a possible suspect or repeat something they may have heard. None of the leads have panned out.
Tim Aiken was seriously ill in recent years. He wanted justice for his brother and aunt so badly, he long outlived his life expectancy, Peters said.
“He couldn’t do it any more. I told him it was all right,” she said.
Peters shares Aiken’s conviction that the crime needs to be solved.
“If (the person or persons responsible) see they can get away with something like that, it shows it doesn’t mean nothing to them, murdering two people and burning the house down,” she said.
The fire-damaged house, which once had frayed yellow crime scene tape tied to trees blowing in the breeze and burned debris scattered in the yard, was torn down in 2016. Some people complained it was an eyesore, but for Tim Aiken, the house remained the only physical link to his two closest relatives.
Police said they recovered any useful evidence from the house before it was torn down.
Cooter was described by those who knew her as a kind-hearted person who willingly helped others in need. Roger Dwayne Aiken assisted Cooter. Both had health issues, and Cooter was bedridden much of the time.
“Liz couldn’t get out of bed by herself and Dwayne had such a bad back,” Peters said in 2018. “Dwayne wasn’t in any kind of shape to put up much of a fight. The (perpetrators) didn’t have to go that far.”
Just before 9 a.m. on the morning of March 23, 2014, a Greeneville police officer on patrol spotted smoke coming from Cooter’s modest house, across the street from an Apex Bank branch.
The fire was set on a rainy Sunday morning. Police hoped someone may have noticed something unusual as they drove by on West Main Street, perhaps on their way to church, and would come forward. That never happened.
Roger Dwayne Aiken was found alive, but mortally wounded, just inside the doorway. Police officers dragged him from the burning home, but Aiken died in a North Carolina hospital two days later.
As Greeneville firefighters were on way to the house, officers found Cooter in her bed, the victim of an apparent homicide.
Details about the injuries suffered by the victims have never been released. Police have not speculated on the motive. Some family members have said robbery may have triggered the violent crime.
“There are people out there that know stuff, and some people who may not realize they know stuff,” Peters said several years ago.
Tim Aiken was 55 when he passed away.
“We knew it was coming,” Peters said Tuesday. “He couldn’t hang on any more. He said when something happens to him, he will know it all.”
Anyone with information about the crime can call the Greeneville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 423-639-7111.