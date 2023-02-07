Relatives of 16-year-old Danielle Owens, the Greeneville girl missing since December, have been told by police that the body of a girl found early Tuesday in a cornfield off Doughtys Chapel Road is that of the teenager.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies were called about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday to the cornfield in the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road after being notified about a “possible body located in a field,” according to a Greeneville Police Department news release.
The person had not not been positively identified as of Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police, but the missing teenager’s aunt and grandfather confirmed they had been told by police that the deceased female found in the field is Danielle.
Deputies found the body “lying in the middle” of the cornfield on Doughtys Chapel Road, off Lonesome Pine Trail, according to the news release.
The Sheriff’s Department notified the Greeneville Police Department to take over the investigation “due to certain circumstances relating to another investigation,” the news release states. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also responded.
Authorities and relatives had been searching for Owens, last seen by her mother, Kassandra Messer, on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Greeneville Landing Apartments on Light Street. The last person known to have spoken with Owens was grandfather Richard Hinkle, on Dec. 11.
Kim Caraway, an aunt of Owens, said Tuesday she and other relatives were told by Greeneville police detectives that the person found early Tuesday was Danielle. Hinkle also confirmed he was told by police the person found is the missing teenager.
Positive identification will be confirmed through an autopsy to be performed at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City.
Caraway was told by investigators that the body matched the size, appearance and was wearing clothing that matched the description of the clothingthe missing teen was last seen wearing.
“I’m glad we’ve got answers,” Caraway said.
The case remains under investigation by the Greeneville Police Department and TBI.
Greeneville police Chief Tim Ward said Tuesday that positive identification of the body will not be made until after an autopsy is conducted.
“We can’t make positive identification until the forensics come back,” Ward said.
Mother Kassandra Messer said at a prayer vigil conducted for Danielle on Jan. 28 that the girl grabbed her apartment keys on Dec. 3, and she believed Owens would be returning, but had not seen her since.
Another relative said that multiple searches were conducted in the Lonesome Pine Trail area that included numerous local and state agencies that utilized drones and dogs. The searches also included volunteers.
Danielle Owens had been in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services for the past year.